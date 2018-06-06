Benevento, pressing del Lecce per Coda: le streghe non fanno sconti

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Massimo Coda potrebbe salutare il Benevento, come scrive Il Mattino nella sua versione sannita. Il Lecce è in pressing per l'attaccante classe '88, ma le streghe devono versare nelle casse della Salernitana 1,5 milioni per la seconda tranche del cartellino. Per questo la dirigenza sannita non ha la minima intenzione di fare sconti: il giocatore, pagato complessivamente tre milioni, sarà ceduto per non meno di due milioni di euro.