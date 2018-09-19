Brescia, Cellino: "Fiducia nella FIGC, ad alcuni non bastano i fallimenti"

Fonte: BresciaCalcio.it

Il presidente Massimo Cellino e tutta la società Brescia Calcio, nel rivolgere nuovamente un sincero apprezzamento al Commissario straordinario della FIGC e nel confermargli ancora oggi un pieno appoggio constatano, con grande delusione, come le decisioni dallo stesso con lungimiranza adottate, e benché finalizzate ad un effettivo e concreto cambiamento e risanamento del “Sistema Calcio”, continuino a trovare ostacoli in iniziative caratterizzate da obiettivi personalistici e non già di sistema, e che minano la credibilità e la sopravvivenza del Sistema stesso.

Evidentemente a taluno non sono bastati, per comprendere la necessità di un profondo, radicale e improcrastinabile cambiamento, i pessimi risultati conseguiti sul piano sportivo e i numerosi fallimenti che hanno, anche recentemente, coinvolto numerose società.

Così come a qualcuno è forse sfuggito che talune sue pubbliche esternazioni, oltre che del tutto inopportune e intempestive, non siano risultate confacenti al ruolo e alla carica rivestita.

Certo non sfuggirà invece, agli organi giudicanti, l’opportunità e necessarietà della riforma. E di ciò non potranno non tenere conto, pena la sopravvivenza del Sistema.