  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Brescia, Cellino: "Fiducia nella FIGC, ad alcuni non bastano i fallimenti"

19.09.2018 16:27 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 1489 volte
Fonte: BresciaCalcio.it
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il presidente Massimo Cellino e tutta la società Brescia Calcio, nel rivolgere nuovamente un sincero apprezzamento al Commissario straordinario della FIGC e nel confermargli ancora oggi un pieno appoggio constatano, con grande delusione, come le decisioni dallo stesso con lungimiranza adottate, e benché finalizzate ad un effettivo e concreto cambiamento e risanamento del “Sistema Calcio”, continuino a trovare ostacoli in iniziative caratterizzate da obiettivi personalistici e non già di sistema, e che minano la credibilità e la sopravvivenza del Sistema stesso.

Evidentemente a taluno non sono bastati, per comprendere la necessità di un profondo, radicale e improcrastinabile cambiamento, i pessimi risultati conseguiti sul piano sportivo e i numerosi fallimenti che hanno, anche recentemente, coinvolto numerose società.
Così come a qualcuno è forse sfuggito che talune sue pubbliche esternazioni, oltre che del tutto inopportune e intempestive, non siano risultate confacenti al ruolo e alla carica rivestita.

Certo non sfuggirà invece, agli organi giudicanti, l’opportunità e necessarietà della riforma. E di ciò non potranno non tenere conto, pena la sopravvivenza del Sistema.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può”

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può” “Valencia-Juve? I bianconeri sono ancora in fase di rodaggio, soprattutto CR7. I gol contro il Sassuolo hanno sbloccato il portoghese... questo fa ben sperare per il futuro”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Cristiano Bergodi a proposito della partita di questa sera tra il Valencia e la Juventus....
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy