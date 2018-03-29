Brescia-Pescara, quando il calendario ti gioca contro

© foto di Federico De Luca

Spesso la stagione di una squadra è decisa dagli episodi. O meglio dai momenti nei quali incrocia un determinato avversario. In quest'ottica il match del 'Rigamonti' di Brescia per il Pescara è probabilmente il peggiore che il calendario di Serie B potesse regalare. La formazione di Massimo Epifani arriva alla sfida contro le Rondinelle con un solo punto nelle ultime cinque partite, appena sei nelle ultime dieci, e con la zona playout lontana appena tre punti. In quelle posizione dalle quali proprio il Brescia sta cercando di uscire. Anche la compagine di Roberto Boscaglia, però, non sta attraversando un gran momento, con tre sconfitte nelle ultime quattro partite e un pareggio con la Cremonese che ha lasciato l'amaro in bocca. Per entrambe, dunque, i tre punti di questa sera sarebbero ben più che fondamentali per la lotta salvezza. Con il Pescara che ha l'aggravante di non vincere in trasferta da oltre un mese.