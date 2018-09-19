Carpi, Castori: "Il mio ritorno? Lo dovevo alla gente"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
“Valencia-Juve? I bianconeri sono ancora in fase di rodaggio, soprattutto CR7. I gol contro il Sassuolo hanno sbloccato il portoghese... questo fa ben sperare per il futuro”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Cristiano Bergodi a proposito della partita di questa sera tra il Valencia e la Juventus....
Oggi
18 Set Inter-Tottenham 2-1
17 Set Prepartita Inter-Tottenham
16 Set Juventus U23-Alessandria 1-2
16 Set Casertana-Cavese 3-1
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510