Carpi, Castori: "Il mio ritorno? Lo dovevo alla gente"

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Fabrizio Castori torna a Carpi. Il tecnico si è presentato quest'oggi in Emilia dopo la fine dell'avventura di Marcello Chezzi in panchina: “E’ successo tutto nella giornata di ieri e in pochissimo tempo - si legge su ParlandoDiSport.it -. Appena ricevuta la chiamata del patron mi sono subito messo in macchina per arrivare qui, ho incontrato la dirigenza e in serata abbiamo raggiunto l’accordo. Sono contento di essere tornato qui, lo dovevo alla gente. Ringrazio Marcello Chezzi per il lavoro svolto fino qui, non è mai bello prendere il posto di un collega a campionato iniziato. L’obiettivo è ridare entusiasmo a questi giocatori e alla città intera. Ho seguito il Carpi in televisione e mi è parso di vedere una squadra senza quello spirito che negli anni l’ha contraddistinta. Dobbiamo tornare a lottare su ogni pallone e in ogni campo, qui non ti regalano nulla.”