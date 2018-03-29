Cesena, Castori: "Domani scontro diretto. Rosa al completo"

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Fabrizio Castori, tecnico del Cesena, ha presentato in conferenza stampa la gara di domani in casa del Novara: "Quello di domani sarà un vero e proprio scontro diretto che affronteremo al gran completo e con la squadra in ottime condizioni generali, sia dal punto di vista fisico che del morale. Rosa interamente a disposizione? Esatto, abbiamo smaltito le squalifiche e gran parte delle diffide, ciò ci permette di affrontare il finale di campionato con maggior serenità soprattutto considerando il fatto che giocheremo queste partite fondamentali con l’intero organico a disposizione. Come si batte il Novara? Dobbiamo semplicemente essere migliori del nostro avversario, mettendo in campo quelle che sono le nostre prerogative.”