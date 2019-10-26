Cittadella, Camigliano: "Partita equilibrata finora, stiamo correndo molto"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Al termine di un primo tempo piuttosto tattico e giocato molto sui duelli fisici da parte di Pordenone e Cittadella, il difensore granata Agostino Camigliano è intervenuto ai microfoni di DAZN per un breve commento: "Partita equilibrata fino adesso, entrambe le squadre stanno cercando di allungare gli avversari. Stiamo correndo molto, dovremo sfruttare questo quarto d'ora per recuperare e scendere in campo nella ripresa per fare qualcosa in più".