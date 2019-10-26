  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
SONDAGGIO
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Cittadella, Camigliano: "Partita equilibrata finora, stiamo correndo molto"

26.10.2019 15:50 di Lidia Vivaldi   articolo letto 97 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Al termine di un primo tempo piuttosto tattico e giocato molto sui duelli fisici da parte di Pordenone e Cittadella, il difensore granata Agostino Camigliano è intervenuto ai microfoni di DAZN per un breve commento: "Partita equilibrata fino adesso, entrambe le squadre stanno cercando di allungare gli avversari. Stiamo correndo molto, dovremo sfruttare questo quarto d'ora per recuperare e scendere in campo nella ripresa per fare qualcosa in più".
Stampa la notizia

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Ibrahimovic al Napoli, perché si perché no. Il Paris Saint Germain ha deciso: sarà addio con Cavani e via libera al riscatto di Icardi. Gabigol al Flamengo, l’Inter con le cessioni prepara il grande colpo a centrocampo

Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53