Cittadella, i convocati di Venturato: Iunco si ferma di nuovo

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sono 20 i calciatori convocati dal tecnico del Cittadella Roberto Venturato per la sfida in casa della Ternana. Assenti Salvi e Bartolomei che continuano il percorso di recupero a cui si aggiunge anche Iunco per una microfrattura da stres. Questo l'elenco completo:

Portieri: Alfonso, Paleari

Difensori: Benedetti, Scaglia, Varnier, Pezzi, Pelagatti, Adorni

Centrocampisti: Iori, Lora, Schenetti, Pasa, Maniero, Settembrini

Attaccanti: Chiaretti, Kouame, Strizzolo, Arrighini, Fasolo, Vido