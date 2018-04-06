Cittadella, Venturato: "Ora i punti pesano, non sottovalutiamo la Ternana"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il tecnico del Cittadella Roberto Venturato ha parlato alla vigilia della sfida contro la Ternana: “Quella umbra è una squadra che ha un giocatore come Montalto che è in doppia cifra e che non capisco come possa essere finita all'ultimo posto. Non è una squadra da sottovalutare perché ha diversi giocatori di ottimo livello. Noi dobbiamo quindi scendere in campo con l'atteggiamento giusto cercando di ottenere un risultato positivo che contro Venezia e Spezia non è arrivato nonostante la buona prestazione. Ora i punti iniziano a pesare e quindi la squadra deve capire che serve fare qualcosa di più. - continua Venturato - I nazionali sono a disposizione, stanno bene e possono giocare, mentre Iunco ha accusato un nuovo problema e non sarà a disposizione”.