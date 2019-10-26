Cosenza, Bruccini al 45': "Abbiamo reagito da squadra"

© foto di Andrea Rosito

Intervenuto ai microfoni di DAZN nell'intervallo di Cosenza-Chievo, il centrocampista e capitano dei rossoblu Mirko Bruccini ha così commentato la prima frazione di gara del Marulla, rimessa in piedi dal suo terzo gol in due partite consecutive: "Manca il centravanti da doppia cifra ma segno io? Cerco di fare sempre del mio meglio. L'abbiamo rimessa in gioco, loro sono una bella squadra, che gioca a calcio. Abbiamo reagito da squadra".