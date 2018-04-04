VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Cremonese, lesione muscolare per Castrovilli: stop di 10 giorni

04.04.2018 00:25 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 181 volte
Fonte: uscremonese.it
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Sessione di allenamento mattutina al Centro Sportivo “Giovanni Arvedi”, guidata da mister Attilio Tesser. Dopo una prima parte svolta in palestra, il gruppo ha lavorato sul campo agli ordini dell’allenatore focalizzando l’attenzione su alcuni aspetti di tattica offensiva. Al termine partitella su campo ridotto, pranzo e sessione video nell’apposita sala del centro sportivo.
Hanno lavorato a parte Claiton, Piccolo, Canini e Paulinho. Assente Castrovilli che dovrà rimanere a riposo per 7/10 giorni a causa di una lesione di primo grado al quadricipite della coscia sinistra.
