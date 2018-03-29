Tesser ricorda Mondonico: "Lotteremo come ci ha insegnato lui"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

“E’ un momento triste per il calcio italiano e per noi della Cremonese il miglior modo per onorarlo è lottare come ci ha insegnato lui” questo è parte del ricordo che Attilio Tesser, tecnico della Cremonese, ha voluto dare di Emiliano Mondonico a margine della conferenza stampa prepartita in programma quest'oggi. Di seguito il post pubblicato su Twitter dal club grigiorosso: