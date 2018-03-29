VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Tesser ricorda Mondonico: "Lotteremo come ci ha insegnato lui"

29.03.2018 17:19 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 133 volte
© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

“E’ un momento triste per il calcio italiano e per noi della Cremonese il miglior modo per onorarlo è lottare come ci ha insegnato lui” questo è parte del ricordo che Attilio Tesser, tecnico della Cremonese, ha voluto dare di Emiliano Mondonico a margine della conferenza stampa prepartita in programma quest'oggi. Di seguito il post pubblicato su Twitter dal club grigiorosso:
Prima le panchine, poi i colpi. Ecco i nodi da sciogliere. A cominciare da Napoli e Milan

Cartoline da Viareggio, Facundo Colidio: fuori mercato

Cartoline da Viareggio, Facundo Colidio: fuori mercato 7 milioni di euro (così dicono dal Boca Juniors) per portarlo all'Inter possono sembrare tanti, ma all'Inter per il Settore Giovanile non badano a spese ed ecco che anche a Viareggio abbiamo potuto ammirare le giocate dell'argentino Facundo Colidio. Decisivo gol Parma, non all'altezza...
