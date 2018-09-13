Di Natale: "Spezia grande club, ho accettato dopo due anni a casa"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Antonio Di Natale, ex attaccante di Empoli e Udinese nonché attuale collaboratore tecnico di Pasquale Marino tra le file dello Spezia, è intervenuto questo pomeriggio ai microfoni di TeleRadioStereo 92.7.

In bocca al lupo per la tua nuova avventura a La Spezia, come ti trovi? "Bene, dopo due anni che ero a casa ho deciso di fare questa nuova esperienza. C'è una grandissima società e voglia di fare bene. Mi sono messo a disposizione del Mister e sono contento. Mi occupo degli attaccanti e mi piace insegnare ai ragazzi, vediamo che anche in Nazionale c'è poca roba. Io cerco sempre di parlare da allenatore e non da giocatore, cerco di mettere la mia esperienza, poi la qualità ce l'hanno i giocatori e tocca a loro fare la differenza".

Quanto può crescere un ragazzo giovane grazie a uno come te che sa come fare gol? "Il problema grosso è partire da zero e cercare di far crescere i nostri. Se vediamo la formazione abbiamo giocatori che non giocavano a calcio da tanto come Zaza e Balotelli. Bisogna far crescere i nostri giovani".