Entella, Gozzi: "Vediamo se Cassano riuscirà a tornare un calciatore"

Antonio Gozzi, presidente della Virtus Entella, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni al canale ufficiale del club ligure a margine della conferenza stampa di presentazione di Antonio Cassano a Chiavari: "Cassano è fermo da due anni e verificherà su se stesso se riesce a reggere gli allenamenti di una squadra professionistica. Fra noi c'è un rapporto chiaro, di amicizia. Matrimonio? Vediamo se riesce a tornare ad essere un calciatore sia sul piano fisico e mentale. Il fatto che venga a darmi una mano è una bella cosa. Le cassanate? La sua grande ambizione è di far vedere ai suoi figli che la sregolatezza del suo genio fa parte del passato. In quale categoria giocherà Cassano? Non lo so, lasciamo lavorare avvocati e giudici. Una previsione? Non ne faccio più. Questa estate ho visto cose che non avrei mai immaginato così meglio che non ne faccia altri di pronostici".