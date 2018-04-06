Foggia, Stroppa: "A Cremona scontro diretto. Faremo la nostra gara"

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Il tecnico del Foggia Giovanni Stroppa ha parlato in conferenza stampa in vista della sfida contro la Cremonese facendo un passo indietro sulla sconfitta casalinga contro l'Empoli: “C'è rammarico perché si poteva fare meglio sopratutto alla luce degli errori tecnici commessi che erano tutti evitabili. - continua poi il mister pugliese come riporta il sito ufficiale del club - Allo Zini ci attende uno scontro diretto contro una squadra che non mi sembra in difficoltà nonostante negli ultimi tempi non abbiamo raccolto i risultati sperati. Sono una squadra che ha una forte identità e dal canto nostro dobbiamo mettere in campo le capacità che abbiamo di saper fare la partita. Obiettivo? Fare i 50 punti il prima possibile per avere ancora più forza ed entusiasmo”.