Frosinone-Venezia, la vittoria del lagunari riaprirebbe la corsa alla A

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Sono ben cinque i punti che il Venezia ha "mangiato" al Frosinone nelle ultime dieci giornate di campionato. Un ruolino di marcia che, a poche ore della scontro diretto fra le due compagini ha ridotto a sei le lunghezze in classifica. La sfida dello "Stirpe", dunque, potrebbe avere un peso specifico importante sugli equilibrio delle parti alte della classifica. In caso di vittoria dei Ciociari, oltre a riportare a nove i punti di vantaggio sui Lagunari, darebbe un segnale anche a Palermo ed Empoli, rivali dirette per la promozione. Qualora, invece, fossero gli uomini di Filippo Inzaghi ad avere la meglio si riaprirebbe del tutto la lotta per la Serie A. A quel punto non solo le tre big, ma anche tutte le altre formazioni oggi in zona playoff potrebbero tornare ad ambire ad una delle prime due piazze.