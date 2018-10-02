  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Il Mattino: "Benevento, lo stop non ferma l'esodo"

02.10.2018 11:53 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 1821 volte
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

"Benevento, lo stop non ferma l'esodo" è il titolo che Il Mattino propone in chiave sannita in vista della trasferta di Pescara degli uomini di Cristian Bucchi. "Già venduti i 740 biglietti per il settore ospiti. L'obiettivo è avere la Sud per raddoppiarli. Bucchi in ansia per Billong ancora fermo. Bulcata e Filogamo sotto osservazione".
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

Juve: Agnelli, Marotta e altre (strane) sorprese. Inter: Spalletti ha un problema (finalmente). Milan: quante chiacchiere su Gattuso. E su Chiesa e Var...

