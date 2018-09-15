Il Messaggero titola: "Napoli, ripartenza nel deserto"

"Napoli, ripartenza nel deserto", si legge sulle colonne de Il Messaggero. De Laurentiis contestato dai tifosi, il San Paolo è semivuoto. Arriva la Fiorentina e Ancelotti non può più sbagliare. La ripresa vede in campo anche l'Inter, ma San Siro è pieno per il Parma: Spalletti chiede punti, spettacolo e pensa a Totti.