La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno: "Foggia, luce in fondo al tunnel"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La vittoria a Benevento come svolta per la stagione del Foggia. E' questa la chiave di lettura che La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno ha dato al successo della formazione di Gianluca Grassadonia al Vigorito. "Foggia, luce in fondo al tunnel. Comincia un altro campionato" è il titolo scelto dal quotidiano per le proprie pagine sportive odierne. "Il colpo a Benevento, la penalizzazione azzerata: ora viene il bello".