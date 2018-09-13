  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Lecce, Chiricò fuori dai convocati. L'agente: "Sono disgustato"

13.09.2018 17:08 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 6015 volte
© foto di Giuseppe Scialla

Cosimo Chiricó, esterno del Lecce, è stato escluso dai convocati per la sfida con l'Ascoli. Kael Grimaldi, agente del giocatore, ha voluto rispondere così ai microfoni di Gianlucadimarzio.com: "Sono sbalordito e disgustato. Dopo aver appreso che il presidente Saverio Sticchi Damiani e la sua famiglia sono stati oggetto di minacce per aver fatto giocare il mio assistito Chiricò nella partita Lecce-Salernitana, oggi ci viene riferito che il giocatore è fuori rosa per preservare il quieto vivere e l’incolumità dei componenti della società. Rammento che il giocatore è venuto a Lecce su espressa richiesta del presidente, che garantiva personalmente che non ci sarebbero stati problemi ambientali. E che il ds e l’allenatore erano strafelici di avere ‘Mino’ nel loro gruppo. Questi sono atteggiamenti da codice penale, da condannare assolutamente, e che un principe del foro come l’avvocato Sticchi Damiani non può e non deve assecondare".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Dybala al Real, Pogba alla Juve, Griezmann allo United: si prepara un grande giro forse già a gennaio. Molto dipende da Zidane. E l’Inter non molla Modric. Sta per finire lo strapotere dei procuratori. Stop ai prestiti selvaggi

Dybala al Real, Pogba alla Juve, Griezmann allo United: si prepara un grande giro forse già a gennaio. Molto dipende da Zidane. E l’Inter non molla Modric. Sta per finire lo strapotere dei procuratori. Stop ai prestiti selvaggi

Primo piano

...con Angeloni

...con Angeloni Udinese, Inter, Sunderland, Fiorentina e Atalanta. Sono alcune delle esperienze che hanno plasmato il curriculum professionale di Valentino Angeloni, che in estate ha lasciato un contratto importante con l’Atalanta per accettare una nuova sfida. Il Venezia dell’ambizioso Joe Tacopina,...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy