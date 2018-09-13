Lecce, Chiricò fuori dai convocati. L'agente: "Sono disgustato"

© foto di Giuseppe Scialla

Cosimo Chiricó, esterno del Lecce, è stato escluso dai convocati per la sfida con l'Ascoli. Kael Grimaldi, agente del giocatore, ha voluto rispondere così ai microfoni di Gianlucadimarzio.com: "Sono sbalordito e disgustato. Dopo aver appreso che il presidente Saverio Sticchi Damiani e la sua famiglia sono stati oggetto di minacce per aver fatto giocare il mio assistito Chiricò nella partita Lecce-Salernitana, oggi ci viene riferito che il giocatore è fuori rosa per preservare il quieto vivere e l’incolumità dei componenti della società. Rammento che il giocatore è venuto a Lecce su espressa richiesta del presidente, che garantiva personalmente che non ci sarebbero stati problemi ambientali. E che il ds e l’allenatore erano strafelici di avere ‘Mino’ nel loro gruppo. Questi sono atteggiamenti da codice penale, da condannare assolutamente, e che un principe del foro come l’avvocato Sticchi Damiani non può e non deve assecondare".