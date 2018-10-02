Lecce, La Mantia: "Ottimo bilancio delle ultime tre gare"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dalla sala stampa di casa Lecce arrivano le dichiarazioni di Andrea La Mantia, attaccante del club salentino. Ecco quanto riportato dal sito ufficiale dei giallorossi: “Sono contento di aver trovato minuti ed anche il gol in queste ultime partite. Sono soddisfatto delle mie prestazioni anche se bisogna sempre far meglio e migliorare. Dal punto di vista della condizione atletica sto crescendo. E’ normale che un singolo si deve adattare al modo di giocare della squadra. Nel mio caso se gioco da prima punta da solo sono più in area di rigore avversaria, mentre se giochiamo con due punte e il trequartista bisogna sacrificarsi e non pensare solo al gol. Il bilancio di queste tre gare in sette giorni è ottimo. Fare sette punti in tre partite è molto buono, certo per come si era messa l’ultima sfida con il Cittadella dispiace non essere riusciti a portare a casa i tre punti".