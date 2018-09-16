Padova, Bisoli: "Ci siamo specchiati troppo, loro sono stati più bravi"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Pierpaolo Bisoli, allenatore del Padova, è intervenuto al termine del match perso contro la Salernitana. Ecco la sua analisi in conferenza stampa e riportate da Tuttosalernitana.com: "Non penso sia stata una brutta prestazione. Abbiamo perso dei duelli che di solito non perdiamo. Ci siamo specchiati troppo, loro sono stati più bravi e affamati di noi. La colpa è mia, non ho fatto capire che qui si doveva giocare anche sulle palle sporche. Abbiamo avuto tre-quattro situazioni per andare al tiro in porta e abbiamo sbagliato scelta. Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto diverse occasioni da uno contro uno e non le abbiamo sfruttate. Era la prima partita che giocavamo alle 15, ma non deve essere una scusante".