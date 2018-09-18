  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Palermo, comunicato: "Depositata in anticipo garanzia fideiussoria"

18.09.2018 23:50 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 1252 volte
© foto di Nicola Ianuale/TuttoSalernitana.com

Attraverso il proprio sito ufficiale, il Palermo ha diffuso un comunicato in merito alle garanzie fideiussorie. "Come anticipato in data 30 agosto 2018, l’U.S. Città di Palermo comunica di aver depositato oggi presso la Lega Serie B, con ampio anticipo rispetto ai termini stabiliti dalla FIGC, la nuova garanzia fideiussoria nell’ambito delle procedure di ammissione al campionato di Serie B 2018/2019. Tale fideiussione è stata rilasciata dalla Società Fidimed", si legge.

