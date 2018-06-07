  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Quale sarà il grande colpo di mercato della Juventus?
  Alvaro Morata
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  Mauro Icardi
  Paul Pogba

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie B

Palermo-Venezia, sospesa la vendita dei biglietti per gli ospiti

07.06.2018 17:39 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 1824 volte
© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

"A variazione di quanto comunicato in precedenza, su indicazione della Questura di Palermo, in vista della semifinale di ritorno dei play-off Serie B ConTe.it Palermo-Venezia in programma domenica 10 giugno alle 18.30, la vendita dei tagliandi per il Settore Ospiti è al momento sospesa". Con questo comunicato il Palermo ha annunciato sul suo sito la sospensione della vendita dei biglietti per i tifosi arancioneroverdi. Alla base della decisione, presa dalla Questura della città siciliana, gli scontri di ieri sera al termine della gara d'andata con il danneggiamento, colpi di spranga e lancio di pietre, di un autobus del Palermo e il ferimento non grave di due tifosi rosanero.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Primo piano

TMW - Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite con la Juve: "Sono contento"

TMW - Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite con la Juve: "Sono contento" Questione di tempo e Mattia Perin sarà un giocatore della Juventus. Il portiere è appena arrivato a Torino, accompagnato dal suo agente Alessandro Lucci: avvistato durante il check in all'hotel Golden Palace in centro città, l'ormai ex portiere del Genoa si è limitato a manifestare...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy