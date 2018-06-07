Palermo-Venezia, sospesa la vendita dei biglietti per gli ospiti

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

"A variazione di quanto comunicato in precedenza, su indicazione della Questura di Palermo, in vista della semifinale di ritorno dei play-off Serie B ConTe.it Palermo-Venezia in programma domenica 10 giugno alle 18.30, la vendita dei tagliandi per il Settore Ospiti è al momento sospesa". Con questo comunicato il Palermo ha annunciato sul suo sito la sospensione della vendita dei biglietti per i tifosi arancioneroverdi. Alla base della decisione, presa dalla Questura della città siciliana, gli scontri di ieri sera al termine della gara d'andata con il danneggiamento, colpi di spranga e lancio di pietre, di un autobus del Palermo e il ferimento non grave di due tifosi rosanero.