Pescara-Benevento, le formazioni ufficiali: tante le assenze

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

In campo alle ore 15:00 Pescara e Benevento, che all' "Adriatico" si affronteranno per la 9^ giornata del campionato.

Per l'occasione, opta per il 4-3-2-1 mister Zauti, che deve fare i conti con svariate assenze, cosa che comunque spetta anche a Inzaghi, che nel suo 4-4-2 non varia però di troppo l'undici iniziale. In avanti i sanniti vanno con Sau e Coda, mentre il Pescara risponde con Borrelli supportato da Galano e Machin.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Pescara (4-3-2-1): Fiorillo; Ciofani, Bettella, Scognamiglio, Masciangelo; Busellato, Palmiero, Memushaj; Galano, Machin; Borrelli

Benevento (4-4-2): Montipò; Maggio, Tuia, Caldirola, Letizia; Insigne, Viola, Hetemaj, Improta; Sau, Coda.