Pescara, idea Scognamiglio per la difesa

Rumors di mercato per il Pescara. Secondo quanto riportato da Il Centro il club del presidente Sebastiani starebbe valutando il nome di Gennaro Scognamiglio, centrale del Cesena. I tempi della trattativa però si prospettano lunghi visto che i Romagnoli non hanno ancora ufficializzato il nome dell'erede di Rino Foschi come ds.