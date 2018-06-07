  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Quale sarà il grande colpo di mercato della Juventus?
  Alvaro Morata
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  Mauro Icardi
  Paul Pogba

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie B

Pescara, idea Scognamiglio per la difesa

07.06.2018 16:03 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 1588 volte
© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Rumors di mercato per il Pescara. Secondo quanto riportato da Il Centro il club del presidente Sebastiani starebbe valutando il nome di Gennaro Scognamiglio, centrale del Cesena. I tempi della trattativa però si prospettano lunghi visto che i Romagnoli non hanno ancora ufficializzato il nome dell'erede di Rino Foschi come ds.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Primo piano

TMW - Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite con la Juve: "Sono contento"

TMW - Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite con la Juve: "Sono contento" Questione di tempo e Mattia Perin sarà un giocatore della Juventus. Il portiere è appena arrivato a Torino, accompagnato dal suo agente Alessandro Lucci: avvistato durante il check in all'hotel Golden Palace in centro città, l'ormai ex portiere del Genoa si è limitato a manifestare...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy