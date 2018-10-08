Pescara, Scognamiglio verso il rientro

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Buone notizie dall'infermeria per il Pescara. Secondo quanto riportato da Il Messaggero è sulla via del recupero il difensore centrale Gennaro Scognamiglio. Come lui anche Michele Fornasier, Simone Farelli, Nando Del Sole ed Edgar Elizalde, in ritardo di condizione.