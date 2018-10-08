Salernitana, Di Tacchio: "Bisogna migliorare la fase realizzativa"

© foto di Nicola Ianuale/TuttoSalernitana.com

"Bilancio positivo, ma ora bisogna migliorare la fase realizzativa". Lo ha detto a Radio Bussola 24 il centrocampista Francesco Di Tacchio, intervenuto durante la trasmissione Centoxcentogranata, in cui ha parlato anche del suo rapporto con Rino Gattuso, ex granata ed attuale allenatore del Milan. Il suo giudizio sulla Salernitana attuale: "Quel che conta è continuare a prendere pochi, continuando a lavorare con queste certezze e migliorare nella fase realizzativa, lavorando giorno dopo giorni, sperando, anzi essendo certi, del risveglio di Djuric, che fa un duro lavoro per la squadra. Non dimentichiamoci che questa squadra ha messo parecchi elementi nuovi rispetto all'anno scorso, il tempo per amalgamare il tutto era necessario. Mister Gattuso? Mi ha dato tanto, ci sentiamo spesso, mi ha parlato sempre in toni entusiastici di Salerno, segue tutto, conosce tutti dalla A alla C".