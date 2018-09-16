Salernitana, Mezzaroma: "Gara piacevole, stiamo entrando in condizione"

© foto di Dario Fico/TuttoSalernitana.com

Al termine della gara vittoriosa contro il Padova è intervenuto anche il co-patron della Salernitana Marco Mezzaroma, le cui dichiarazioni a ZonService sono state riportate sul profilo Facebook della società granata: "E' stata una gran bella partita, piacevole anche da spettatore. Abbiamo giocato bene, a tratti anche in maniera arrembante. Bei gol, la parte fisica sta crescendo, bisogna continuare così. Il punto di forza è che in tutti i ruoli abbiamo alternative di livello. Abbiamo una squadra di 22 o 24 titolari effettivi. Alcuni stanno entrando in forma, altri per struttura fisica stanno crescendo. Si è creato anche un bel clima con la città e i tifosi, starà a noi mantenerlo".