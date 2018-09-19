Salernitana, tre gare in otto giorni e turnover per Colantuono

© foto di Nicola Ianuale/TuttoSalernitana.com

Tre partite in otto giorni per la Salernitana, col quotidiano Il Mattino che scrive come la formazione campana farà un turnover. Difficile che Colantuono decida di schierarsi a specchio e di varare lo stesso modulo contro il Benevento, ma la difesa a quattro non è da escludersi a priori dal momento che i sanniti dovrebbero giocare con una sola punta centrale, l'ex Coda, e due esterni. In tal caso, Casasola potrebbe tornare a destra e Pucino contenderebbe a Gigliotti la maglia di terzino sinistro.