Serie B, Giudice Sportivo: Settembrini salterà Frosinone-Cittadella

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
Questione di tempo e Mattia Perin sarà un giocatore della Juventus. Il portiere è appena arrivato a Torino, accompagnato dal suo agente Alessandro Lucci: avvistato durante il check in all'hotel Golden Palace in centro città, l'ormai ex portiere del Genoa si è limitato a manifestare...
Oggi
06 Giu Album del 06.06.2018_
05 Giu Album del 05.06.2018
04 Giu Italia-Olanda 1-1
04 Giu Album del 04.06.2018
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510