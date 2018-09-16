Serie B, prima vittoria per il Palermo: battuto in rimonta il Foggia

© foto di Gabriele Di Tusa/TuttoPalermo.net

Si è conclusa la sfida di Serie B tra Foggia e Palermo. I rosanero hanno centrato la prima vittoria in Nazionale imponendosi per 2-1 in rimonta. Padroni di casa avanti con Kragl nel primo tempo, mentre nella ripresa è arrivata la risposta della formazione di Tedino. Decisivo un autogol di Camporese e una rete di Trajkovski.