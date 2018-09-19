  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Serie B: Tar revoca decreti cautelari

Ricorsi di Ternana e Pro Vercelli saranno esaminati il 26/9
19.09.2018 16:17 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 7169 volte
Fonte: ANSA
foto ANSA
foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 19 SET - Sono revocati i decreti cautelari monocratici con i quali il Tar del Lazio sabato scorso ordinò il riesame delle posizioni delle società Ternana Calcio e F.C. Pro Vercelli 1892 ai fini di un possibile ripescaggio in serie B. Con due nuovi provvedimenti, il presidente della prima sezione ter del tribunale amministrativo, ha revocato la precedente decisione, fissando il 26 settembre la camera di consiglio per la valutazione collegiale della vicenda. Anche in base alle istanze motivate - di revoca o modifica dei decreti cautelari - presentate dalla Lega Serie B e dalla Figc, il Tar ha ritenuto che allo stato è venuto meno il presupposto dell'estrema gravità e urgenza previsto dal Codice e che avrebbe potuto fondare un eventuale accoglimento della domanda cautelare monocratica "dal momento che le partite del 19 settembre sono state rinviate dalla stessa Lega Pro e, quindi, nessun pregiudizio può derivare a parte ricorrente".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può”

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può” “Valencia-Juve? I bianconeri sono ancora in fase di rodaggio, soprattutto CR7. I gol contro il Sassuolo hanno sbloccato il portoghese... questo fa ben sperare per il futuro”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Cristiano Bergodi a proposito della partita di questa sera tra il Valencia e la Juventus....
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy