Serie B: Tar revoca decreti cautelari

Ricorsi di Ternana e Pro Vercelli saranno esaminati il 26/9

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 19 SET - Sono revocati i decreti cautelari monocratici con i quali il Tar del Lazio sabato scorso ordinò il riesame delle posizioni delle società Ternana Calcio e F.C. Pro Vercelli 1892 ai fini di un possibile ripescaggio in serie B. Con due nuovi provvedimenti, il presidente della prima sezione ter del tribunale amministrativo, ha revocato la precedente decisione, fissando il 26 settembre la camera di consiglio per la valutazione collegiale della vicenda. Anche in base alle istanze motivate - di revoca o modifica dei decreti cautelari - presentate dalla Lega Serie B e dalla Figc, il Tar ha ritenuto che allo stato è venuto meno il presupposto dell'estrema gravità e urgenza previsto dal Codice e che avrebbe potuto fondare un eventuale accoglimento della domanda cautelare monocratica "dal momento che le partite del 19 settembre sono state rinviate dalla stessa Lega Pro e, quindi, nessun pregiudizio può derivare a parte ricorrente".