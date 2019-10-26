Spezia, Bidaoui al 45': "I gol ci servono come il pane, ora avanti così"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Sofiane Bidaoui, attaccante dello Spezia e autore del gol che per il momento sta decidendo la sfida con la Juve Stabia, ha così parlato a DAZN all'intervallo: "Era da un po' che sono rientrato, volevo fare bene per i tifosi e per me stesso. I gol ci servono come il pane, sono felice ma dobbiamo continuare così anche nel secondo tempo".