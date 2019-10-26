Spezia-Juve Stabia, le formazioni ufficiali: Gudjohnsen oggi dal 1'

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nono turno di campionato in B, con Spezia-Juve Stabia tra le gare che si giocheranno alle 15:00.

Tra le mura amiche del “Picco”, le Aquile di mister Italiano confermano per 10/11 la formazione dello weekend, inserendo però dal 1’ Gudjohnsen a posto di Gyasi, mentre sul versante gialloblù Caserta non scompone troppo il suo 4-3-3 neppure negli interpreti.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Spezia (4-3-3): Scuffet; Ramos, Capradossi, Terzi, Vignali; Bartolomei, M. Ricci, Mora; F. Ricci, Gudjohnsen, Bidaoui

Juve Stabia (4-3-3): Russo, Vitiello, Mezavilla, Troest, Germoni; Mallamo, Calò, Calvano; Canotto, Forte, Elia.