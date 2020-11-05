Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Tottenham, Kane fa 200 (e 100 in trasferta). E vede il secondo posto all time degli Spurs

Tottenham, Kane fa 200 (e 100 in trasferta). E vede il secondo posto all time degli SpursTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Ieri alle 19:22Serie B
di Tommaso Maschio

300, 200, 100. Non stiamo dando i numeri, ma solo aggiornando le statistiche del centravanti Harry Kane. L’inglese infatti questa sera ha vestito per la trecentesima volta la maglia degli Spurs e con il gol del vantaggio sul Ludogorets ha firmato il 200esimo gol con il club londinese di cui ben la metà sono quelli segnati in trasferta. Kane è il terzo giocatore nella storia del Tottenham a riuscire in questa impresa e ora vede Bobby Smith che occupa la seconda posizione dei marcatori di tutti i tempi con 208 reti. Al primo posto c’è invece Jimmy Greaves con ben 266 segnature.

