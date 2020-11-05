Tottenham, Kane fa 200 (e 100 in trasferta). E vede il secondo posto all time degli Spurs

300, 200, 100. Non stiamo dando i numeri, ma solo aggiornando le statistiche del centravanti Harry Kane. L’inglese infatti questa sera ha vestito per la trecentesima volta la maglia degli Spurs e con il gol del vantaggio sul Ludogorets ha firmato il 200esimo gol con il club londinese di cui ben la metà sono quelli segnati in trasferta. Kane è il terzo giocatore nella storia del Tottenham a riuscire in questa impresa e ora vede Bobby Smith che occupa la seconda posizione dei marcatori di tutti i tempi con 208 reti. Al primo posto c’è invece Jimmy Greaves con ben 266 segnature.

200 - Harry Kane has scored his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, the third player to reach the milestone for the club. His strike tonight was also his 100th away from home for Spurs. Elite. #LUDTOT pic.twitter.com/wFY3WN6S0K

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2020