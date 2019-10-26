Trapani-Empoli, le formazioni ufficiali: Baldini cambia, Bucchi no

Sfida che assume i contorni di un testa coda quella del “Provinciale”, dove si affronteranno, alle ore 15:00, Trapani ed Empoli.

Tra i toscani, mister Bucchi da nuova fiducia a Piscopo, dal 1’ tra i titolari e tra più grosse di novità di questo grintoso Empoli, mentre un turn over più massiccio è applicato in casa Trapani, con una difesa ridisegnata esattamente come il centrocampo.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Trapani (4-4-2): Carnesecchi; Del Prete, Scognamillo, Pagliarulo, Da Silva; Moscati, Taugourdeau, Luperini, Colpani; Pettinari, Nzola

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Brignoli; Veseli, Romagnoli, Maietta, Balkovec; Frattesi, Stulac, Bajrami; Dezi; Piscopo, Mancuso.