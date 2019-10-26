Venezia, Aramu al 45': "Bella partita. Non dobbiamo perdere intensità"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Mattia Aramu, centrocampista del Venezia, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni al termine del primo tempo del match contro il Crotone ai microfoni di DAZN: “Ci piace giocare sia a noi che a loro il pallone e non buttiamo via mai. Sta venendo fuori una bella partita. Non dovremo mai abbassare l’intensità neanche nella ripresa”