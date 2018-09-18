Alessandria, De Luca: "Io scuola Toro e il gol alla Juve. Fa effetto"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Dal vivaio del Torino all'Alessandria, per fare gol alla Juventus U23. Nella sconfitta all'esordio dei bianconeri in Serie C c'è lo zampino di Manuel De Luca, che scherza in conferenza stampa: "Ci tengo a ringraziare tutti i compagni e il mister che hanno lavorato in questa fase di precampionato per arrivare al gol. E' arrivato proprio contro la Juve da parte mia che sono di scuola Torino: fa un certo effetto. Sono molto felice e lo si è visto in campo. Dedico questa rete alla mia famiglia e alla mia fidanzata che mi sta sempre vicino. L'abbraccio al mister? Come detto, ho avuto una fase di precampionato in cui non riuscivo a trovare la rete e lui e i compagni mi hanno aiutato molto".