Serie C

Belingheri: "Morte di Morosini il momento più doloroso della mia carriera"

11.05.2018 13:12 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 2355 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Sfida al proprio passato per Luca Belingheri, centrocampista oggi al Padova che in Supercoppa di Serie C domani affronterà il Livorno. Una piazza che per lui rappresenta anche un ricordo indelebile: quello della morte di Piermario Morosini. Un ricordo che il centrocampista dei veneti condivide con Il Mattino: "È stato il momento più doloroso della mia carriera, un’annata che purtroppo ricorderò per sempre. Un minuto prima sei in campo con un compagno, un minuto dopo questo compagno non c’è più. Una tragedia che mi ha segnato per sempre.

Ho vissuto quattro anni intensi, tra gioie e dolori. Mi fa piacere ritrovare il Livorno e i pochi compagni che sono rimasti dalla mia esperienza, come Luci e Mazzoni. Mi sono sentito con entrambi nel corso di questa stagione e sono felice della loro vittoria. Hanno condotto un campionato particolare, sono partiti a tutta e sembrava dovessero vincere agevolmente con parecchi punti di vantaggio, poi forse non sono riusciti a mantenere la concentrazione alta, hanno avuto una flessione ma si sono ripresi vincendo meritatamente".
