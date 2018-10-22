Catania, è tornato Llama: "Andai via in lacrime, contro la volontà"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Dopo l'attesa, è tornato in campo anche Cristian Ezequiel Llama con la maglia del Catania. Il 32enne argentino è alla seconda con gli etnei e dice "è una maglia che adoro, che sono orgoglioso di indossare. Sono arrivato qui undici anni fa, è stato il mio trampolino di lancio. Sono andato via contro la mia volontà -riporta La Sicilia-, con le lacrime agli occhi. C'era qualcuno che per fortuna oggi non c'è che stava guastando il bel giocattolo. Era un mio connazionale, tanto per intenderci...".