Catania, Lo Monaco tuona: "Assurdo l'ennesimo divieto di trasferta"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

L'amministratore delegato del Catania Pietro Lo Monaco ha tuonato ai microfoni di Telecolor dopo la decisione di vietare ai residenti in Sicilia la trasferta di Siena contro la Robur: “I tifosi che sono stati protagonisti dei problemi in Calabria sono stati individuati e gli è stato dato il DASPO. Che si continui a penalizzare un'intera città e tifoseria è assurdo. L'ennesimo divieto di trasferta avvantaggia i nostri avversari. Siamo già stati puniti a Salò e se dovessimo qualificarci per la finale a Pescara ci vieteranno pure quella. - conclude Lo Monaco - Se così fosse non ci presenteremo e facciamo ridere tutto il mondo”.