Coppa Italia Serie C, il Vicenza passa ai rigori. Triestina out

È il Vicenza l'ultima squadra qualificata per i sedicesimi della Coppa Italia di Serie C. La formazione veneta si impone solo ai calci di rigore, dopo che la sfida era terminata per 2-2 nei tempi regolamentari, in virtù delle reti segnate da Zonta (doppietta), Coletti e Procaccio. Nei supplementari nessun gol, ma è stato espulso Bonetto. Ai rigori errori di Procaccio, Petrella e quello decisivo di Sabatino per gli alabardati, di Maistrello e Andreoni per i vicentini.