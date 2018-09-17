Derby di Piacenza per Alberto Gilardino

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Sfida tutta piacentina per Alberto Gilardino. Secondo quanto riportato dai colleghi de La Gazzetta dello Sport il bomber di Biella è finito nel mirino di Piacenza e Pro Piacenza. L'offerta migliore è del sodalizio rossonero che ha messo sul piatto un biennale da 200mila euro a stagione. Per il futuro dell'ex Milan e Fiorentina non è ancora da escludere l'addio al calcio giocato.