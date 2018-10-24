Ds Vis Pesaro: "Costantino? Sono testardo, prima o poi tornerà"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Non si arrende Claudio Crespini, direttore sportivo della Vis Pesaro. Ancora una volta, in conferenza stampa, è tornato su un suo pallino di mercato, come riportato dai colleghi di SoloVisPesaro: "Costantino ci ho provato, ci riproverò nel mercato invernale e in caso anche la prossima estate visto che andrà in scadenza con il Sudtirol, dove attualmente non sta giocando e non rinnova. Sono testardo, prima o poi tornerà. Ho optato così per Diop. Olcese personalmente l’ho sempre considerato, Rocco sarebbe andato ad affiancarlo. Gran tasso tecnico e uomo anche fuori dal campo, sempre sorridente, sta andando oltre le previsioni".