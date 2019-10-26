ESCLUSIVA TMW - Olbia, Marino: "E' l'ora di compiere lo step: perseveriamo"

© foto di Sandro Giordano/Olbia Calcio

Un'Olbia che deve assolutamente risalire la china dopo un avvio di stagione sottotono, ma un'Olbia in fiducia, non intenzionata a mollare. E il primo a crederci è il presidente Alessandro Marino, che dai microfoni di Tuttomercatoweb.com ha mandato un messaggio ben preciso: "Quella con la Pianese sarà per noi la partita. Non è il caso di scomodare metafore raffinate, per l’Olbia deve essere semplicemente la partita. Punto e basta. La squadra ne è consapevole, sa di dover tirare fuori una grande prestazione, riversare sul campo la fame di vittoria accumulata in queste settimane e sfuggita talvolta per malasorte o per qualche decisione arbitrale non sempre condivisibile. Giunti alla terza partita in sette giorni, è arrivato il momento di compiere quello step a cui già siamo andati vicini contro Gozzano e Albinoleffe. Bisogna perservare perché domenica, sprigionando tutta la nostra forza mentale, potremo fare la differenza".