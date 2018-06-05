ESCLUSIVA TMW - Rende, no alle offerte arrivate per il portiere De Brasi

© foto di Giuseppe Scialla

Ha giocato 18 gare complessive nella stagione da poco conclusa tra le file del Rende, ora per Giuseppe De Brasi (23) arrivano i primi rumors di mercato. Secondo quanto raccolto da Tuttomercatoweb.com, il portiere ex Castrovillari ha ricevuto alcune richieste dalla Serie C ma il club calabrese non sembra avere intenzione di cederlo. Nelle scorse settimane, sulle sue tracce, s'è registrato l'interesse di Reggina, Matera e Pro Piacenza.