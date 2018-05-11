Feralpisalò, Corriere di Brescia: "Via ai playoff col Pordenone"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

"Feralpi, via ai playoff col Pordenone". Titola così il Corriere di Brescia in merito alla Feralpisalò, che stasera giocherà la gara contro i neroverdi. Oggi potrebbe essere la prima di nove partite verso un sogno: per la qualificazione al turno successivo basta anche un pareggio. E davanti c’è Simone Guerra, capocannoniere con 19 reti. Con un bomber così si parte favoriti.