Feralpisalò, Toscano: "Errori grossolani, pretendo di più dagli esperti"

© foto di Simone Venezia

Difficile questo avvio di campionato per la Feralpisalò: solo un pari e due sconfitte, di cui l'ultimo - pesantissimo - ieri sera nel posticipo casalingo contro il Vicenza. Mister Domenico Toscano - che sembra per ora non rischiare, pur essendo sotto inevitabile osservazione - ha commentato duramente la prestazione dei suoi, puntando il dito soprattutto contro i giocatori di maggiore esperienza, anche perché gli errori più gravi sono giunti da due difensori di comprovata competenza come Canini e Legati: "Abbiamo fatto degli errori, uno dopo un minuto e un altro nel momento in cui la squadra stava reagendo. Abbiamo concesso errori grossolani - sferza il tecnico i suoi, come riportato dal sito ufficiale feralpisalo.it - e ne abbiamo pagate le conseguenze. Abbiamo avuto anche le chance di riaprire il match, ma non ne siamo stati capaci dal punto di vista mentale. Dovevamo reagire subito e non ne siamo stati capaci. Mi aspettavo di più dagli uomini più esperti e di personalità. Sotto questo aspetto dobbiamo crescere se vogliamo sfruttare il nostro potenziale. Il risultato dipende da tante cose. Noi oggi abbiamo portato gli episodi da parte del Vicenza. Siamo una squadra importante, ma dobbiamo esserlo anche nella reazione. Abbiamo ottimi calciatori, ma bisogna trovare la strada giusta per arrivare al risultato".