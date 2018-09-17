Fideiussioni: deferite Arzachena, Cuneo, Juve Stabia e Siracusa

© foto di Emanuele Taccardi/TuttoMatera.com

A seguito di segnalazione della CoViSoC, il Procuratore Federale ha deferito al Tribunale Federale Nazionale l'Arzachena, il Cuneo, la Juve Stabia e il Siracusa. Le quattro squadre e i rispettivi dirigenti sono stati deferiti "per non aver depositato presso la Lega Italiana Calcio Professionistico, entro il termine del 30 giugno 2018, l'originale della garanzia a prima richiesta dell'importo di euro 350.00 ai fini del rilascio della Licenza Nazionale per l'ammissione al campionato professionisti di Lega Pro 2018/2019. Il Cuneo è stato inoltre deferito "per non aver versato integralmente, entro il termine del 30 giugno 2018, i contributi Inps relativi agli emolumenti dovuti fino al mese di maggio 2018 compreso ai tesserati, lavoratori dipendenti e collaboratori addetti al settore sportivo, e comunque per non aver documentato alla CoViSoC, entro lo stesso termine, l'avvenuto pagamento dei contributi Inps sopra indicati".