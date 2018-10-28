Francavilla, Zavettieri: "Questa sconfitta deve servirci da lezione"

© foto di Emanuele Taccardi/TuttoMatera.com

Dopo la sconfitta contro il Rende, il tecnico della Virtus Francavilla Nunzio Zavettieri ha commentato: "Questa sconfitta dovrà servirci da lezione in futuro, il rammarico è quello di aver perso una sfida immeritatamente. Prestazione di Caporale? Non stava facendo male, l’errore sul secondo gol purtroppo ci è costato carissimo - sottolinea Tuttocalciopuglia.com -. Contiamo di farlo crescere, può dare tanto considerando le sue potenzialità. Pastore? L’ho sostituito per scelta tattica. Dopo l’espulsione di Sirri, siamo comunque riusciti a tenere bene il campo, la squadra è cresciuta e nella seconda frazione non abbiamo rischiato niente. Ora dobbiamo ripartire, già a partire dalla sfida di Coppa di martedì".